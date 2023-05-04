Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SHW opened at $231.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $283.15. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

