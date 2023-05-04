Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $138.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $145.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

