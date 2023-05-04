Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

Kellogg Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

