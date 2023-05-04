Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 11,140 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.09% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,802,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,999 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,033,000 after purchasing an additional 540,731 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 68,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 49,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,643,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

