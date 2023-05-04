Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 3,307 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MO opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

