Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 398 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $81.36 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $111.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.74.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is -126.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

