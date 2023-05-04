Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LGI stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0934 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

