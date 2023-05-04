Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $94.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $144.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.04.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 439.64%.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

