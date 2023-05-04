Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.12% of SpartanNash worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after buying an additional 263,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after buying an additional 225,579 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 149,642 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth $2,970,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SpartanNash by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,893,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,958,000 after acquiring an additional 85,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $835.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.53%.

SpartanNash Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.