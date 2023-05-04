Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 37.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $319.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The company has a market cap of $141.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.