Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,675,870,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $231.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.73%. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.97%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

