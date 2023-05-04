BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Given New $1.25 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $1.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.98% from the stock’s current price.

BeyondSpring Stock Performance

BYSI stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. BeyondSpring has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Institutional Trading of BeyondSpring

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 303,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 84,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.