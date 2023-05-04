BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,815 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $37,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,377,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 43,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 245,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $58.20 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.23) to GBX 2,510 ($31.36) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.49) to GBX 2,300 ($28.74) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

