BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

BHP has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.73) to GBX 2,550 ($31.86) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.49) to GBX 2,300 ($28.74) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group stock opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $72.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

