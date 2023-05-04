Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 9,280,000 shares. Approximately 36.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 19.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of BIG stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $249.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.94. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently -16.46%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

