BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

BILL stock opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.77. BILL has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BILL will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in BILL by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in BILL by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in BILL by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

