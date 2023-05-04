Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) Insider Robert (Rob) Smith Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating) insider Robert (Rob) Smith acquired 3,000 shares of Biome Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £4,350 ($5,434.78).

Biome Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON:BIOM opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.72) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.71. The company has a market capitalization of £5.17 million, a PE ratio of -381.94 and a beta of 2.31. Biome Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 232 ($2.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09.

About Biome Technologies

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

