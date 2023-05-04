Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) Insider Robert (Rob) Smith Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating) insider Robert (Rob) Smith acquired 3,000 shares of Biome Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £4,350 ($5,434.78).
Biome Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of LON:BIOM opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.72) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.71. The company has a market capitalization of £5.17 million, a PE ratio of -381.94 and a beta of 2.31. Biome Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 232 ($2.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09.
About Biome Technologies
