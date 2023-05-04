Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.41% from the stock’s previous close.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Bird Construction Price Performance

BDT opened at C$8.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.13. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$5.74 and a 12-month high of C$9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34. The firm has a market cap of C$466.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of C$657.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$642.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.0387879 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

