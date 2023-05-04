Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

