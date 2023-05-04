Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 1.71% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 188,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GREK opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a market cap of $160.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.03. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $33.12.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

