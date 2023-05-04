Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,051 shares of company stock worth $42,423,406. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $179.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.