Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,588,000 after buying an additional 196,409 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.5 %

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

NYSE BTI opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

About British American Tobacco

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Stories

