Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 22,940 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

NYSE:SO opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 87.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

