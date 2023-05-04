Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 24,122 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after acquiring an additional 74,390 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,535,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 242,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,410,000 after buying an additional 48,594 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:O opened at $60.97 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average of $63.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

