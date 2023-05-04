Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
American Tower Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE:AMT opened at $191.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.84 and its 200-day moving average is $209.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.
American Tower Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.
About American Tower
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
