Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,386 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total transaction of $192,280.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,841.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total value of $192,280.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,841.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $775.82.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $697.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $762.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $698.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $677.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

