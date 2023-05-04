Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,111 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $465.77 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $529.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.96.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.22.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

