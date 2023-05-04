Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 32,902 Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

VNLA opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.96. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $48.96.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.