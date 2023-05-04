Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $1.47 Million in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,518 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $144.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

