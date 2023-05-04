Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

