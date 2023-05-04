Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $1.70 Million in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $233.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.01. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $250.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

