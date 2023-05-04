Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $1.78 Million in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,175,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,557 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,932,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,813,000 after purchasing an additional 933,140 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,545,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after purchasing an additional 718,602 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

