Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $137.31 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.95.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

