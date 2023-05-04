Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 181,982 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 87.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 33.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,262,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 318,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 58,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 967,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 147,780 shares in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Orange Price Performance

Orange Increases Dividend

Shares of ORAN opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.3142 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. Orange’s payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

Orange Profile

(Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.