Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cummins Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:CMI opened at $224.45 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.10.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins
In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Profile
Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
