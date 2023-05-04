Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after acquiring an additional 136,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.6 %

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $117.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $193.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.54.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

