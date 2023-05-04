Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $210.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.62. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.