Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,366 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in American Express by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $152.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.67. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

