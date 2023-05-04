Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $293.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.20. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

