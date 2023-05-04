Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 43,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,657,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,351,000 after buying an additional 108,519 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in CSX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 59,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $30.93 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stephens raised their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

