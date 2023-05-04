Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 63.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,543,000 after buying an additional 760,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after buying an additional 398,146 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $172.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.87 and its 200-day moving average is $162.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.17.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

