Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 268,783 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Target by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 344,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 0.7 %

TGT stock opened at $154.57 on Thursday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Barclays began coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.