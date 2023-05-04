Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 273.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 663,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 485,712 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 796,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.9 %

CG stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $435,113.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,194,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,133,363. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $700,376.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,247,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $435,113.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,194,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,133,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $2,587,865 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.