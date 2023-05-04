Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $88.35 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.