Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPG. Capital International Investors bought a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter worth $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter worth $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter worth $89,216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter worth $30,620,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TPG by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,744,000 after buying an additional 624,174 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPG opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -136.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. TPG Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.48 million. TPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TPG’s payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

