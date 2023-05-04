Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $263.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

