Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after purchasing an additional 522,357 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,754,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 740,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,406,000 after acquiring an additional 388,287 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,414,000 after acquiring an additional 203,734 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,463,000 after acquiring an additional 190,270 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.