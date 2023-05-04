Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of CONSOL Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CEIX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note on Monday, March 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

CEIX opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.84. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $637.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 22.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

