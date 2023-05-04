BMO Capital Markets Boosts Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$124.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TIH. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$125.43.

Toromont Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TIH opened at C$108.42 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$93.25 and a 12-month high of C$115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$108.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$105.07.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C$0.54. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 5.5352113 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

