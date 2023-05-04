BMO Capital Markets Cuts Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$2.75

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPPMF. Desjardins downgraded Copper Mountain Mining to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Copper Mountain Mining to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.64.

Shares of CPPMF opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

